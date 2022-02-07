Indore: CISCE declares Term 1 exam results for Class X & XII

Indore

Students in Indore attempting Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) found objective questions easy and performed well in Term 1 examinations, whose results were declared on Monday.

The board declared results for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC) for Class X and Class XII, respectively.

The soft copies of the result of Semester 1 of the ICSE/ISC Year 2021 -2022 examination were made available to the Schools on the CAREERS portal, in the form of a tabulation sheet. In addition to this, an online transcript for each candidate was made available.

The online transcript of each candidate will feature the theory marks scored by the candidate concerned in the Semester 1 examination of the subjects offered by the candidate.

In addition to this, the board released a list mentioning whether the candidate is eligible or not eligible to sit for Semester 2 examination of the given academic year.

Students had to get a minimum of 33 per cent in aggregate and per subject to clear the exam. Students received their marks only, and no merit list was released by the council in Term 1.

//Student performance in Indore rated as ‘Good’\\

CISCE affiliated schools in the city rated the performance of students as ‘Good’. Students were able to score well, as it was an objective examination.

“Objective examination was easy for students as they were studying online and the chance of losing marks was less, also, the examination was not set difficult considering online classes,” Qutubuddin Sadriwala, an educator working with CISCE students for more than a decade, said.

He added that several students have scored over 90 marks in Term 1. “

//No hard copies, and re-checking requests details\\

The CISCE will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 examination results. However, the results will be made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and results tabulation.

The council has made provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the Council's website www.cisce.org. Kindly note that the recheck charges for ICSE will be Rs. 1000/- per paper and for ISC will be Rs 1000/- per subject.

In addition, the provision to apply for recheck of the results by the Head of the School through the CAREERS Portal will also be available.

