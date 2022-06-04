Indore: Childline rescues month-old girl

ChildLine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The team of Childline on Thursday rescued a one-month-old girl in the Kishanganj area who was abandoned by her family and also helped a minor girl who was being raped in Khajrana area. Officials said on Thursday that they received information from police station Kishanganj that a one-month-old girl was found unclaimed at Ayushman Residency in Kishanganj. There is no information about the parents\relatives of the girl. The baby has been admitted to Madhya Bharat Hospital Mhow.

Sunita Rai from Childline said that the information about the girl was given to the Child Welfare Committee by the Childline team. The family members were searched around the place where the baby was found but no information was received. Police will check CCTV cameras installed at the place to trace the family but in vain. The Childline team took the newborn under their protection and got her admitted into the institution on the order of the Child Welfare Committee.

In another case, on April 31 information was received that a youth had attempted to rape a minor girl. Sunita Rai from the Childline team reached the Khajrana police station and talked to the girl's mother. The child's mother was estranged from her husband who works as a driver. He has married another woman. She has three children and begs near Khajrana Dargah, from which she gets Rs 200 per day. She said that on the night of the incident, a young man had tried to rape her daughter. The Childline officials assured her that they would support her and ensure punishment for the youth.

