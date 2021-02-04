Indore: ​CHILD PRODIGY: ​13-yr-old girl ​admitted ​to​​ DAVV

INDORE:

A super talented resident of Indore, Tanishka Sujit has created history by getting admission into a university in Indore at the age of 13.

Tanishka passed her 10th class examination at the age of 11 and then passed her 12th standard exams at the age of 12. She was allowed to jump to 10th standard soon after giving her fifth-grade exams and then she was directly promoted to 12th standard, seeing her extra-ordinary abilities and skills.

Surprisingly, Tanishka who has now turned 13 is studying at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya while taking online classes currently amid the pandemic.

There is no such provision in the education policy of Madhya Pradesh that would allow any student to jump classes. But Tanishka's parents had to struggle to get special permission for Tanishka to skip classes and promote her to higher classes as per her abilities and skills.

"I am 13-years-old, when I was studying in fifth class my parents used to think I have extraordinary abilities and skills to do something different. They used to give me 10th class equations to solve and I passed that test. That's how I passed my 10th standard examination at the age of 11 and passed 12th class at the age of 12," said Tanishka.

"Currently, I am studying in School of Lifelong Learning at DAVV. My mother used to go to Bhopal and requested the education department authorities to promote me directly to class 10th from class 5th. This took around one year and during that period I cleared 6th class examinations as well. I am one of a kind student in Madhya Pradesh who has jumped classes and is now studying in DAVV at such a young age," she added.

Tanishka's father Sujit recognised her daughter's talent at a very young age and that is when he started motivating Tanishka to do something extraordinary. He also supported his wife Anubha to boost their daughter's morale at such a young age.

Sujit and Anubha used to run a small school in Indore but they never taught their daughter in their school, fearing that people might question her abilities.

While her parents were still trying to convince the authorities to promote her directly to 10th class, Tanishka managed to pass her 6th-grade examination while studying in her parents' school for a year.

Unfortunately, Tanishka's father recently passed away due to C​ovid​-19.

"We were able to see Tanishka's abilities when she was in the nursery class. She was very fast at learning things. Before promoting her to 10th standard, she was given only 20 days to first pass 9th class exams. Changes made by the education department especially for Tanishka will also motivate other students to do something extraordinary," said Anubha, ​​Tanishka's mother.

After passing the 10th and 12th class exams, Tanishka made it to the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records respectively.

"She is pursuing BA from our teaching department and she is performing well. She is the first student in our university to get admission at such a young age," said Anil Sharma, incharge registrar, DAVV.

Tanishka wants to be judge

Tanishka, who is currently pursing BA course, wanted to take admission in BA-LLB course as she aspires to become a judge but her young age became hurdle. The minimum age for admission in BA-LLB course is 18 years. As she does not fit in age criteria, she was denied admission in the law course. “My mother is slogging hard to help me jump the age criteria for law course as well. I am having my fingers crossed,” Tanishka said.

She solves Rubik’s cube blindfold

Tanishka can solve Rubik’s cube blindfold. She recently solved the Rubik’s cube while wearing a blindfold. In a video posted on internet, Tanishka could be seen solving the puzzle while a black piece of cloth covering her eyes. She also claimed that her talent is not just confined to solving the Rubik’s cube, but she can also read and write wearing a blindfold. She is a Kathak dancer as well and has performed in Europe too.