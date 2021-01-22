Indore: Chalo Bulawa Aaya… RIP Chanchal

Some people come to this world for a specific purpose. It seems like he was one among them. It was as if that he was destined to sing and mainly sing bhajans and aartis. On the insistence of his mother, Kailash Vati, Narendra Chanchal pursued a career in singing bhajans and became synonymous to it.

Narendra Chanchal was born in a religious Punjabi family in Namak Mandi, Amritsar on October 16, 1940. His end came on January 22 at 12.15 p.m.

Some of the popular devotional songs sung by Narendra Chanchal include: Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai, Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye, Ambe Tu Hai Jagadambe Kali, Hanuman Chalisa, Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo, Ram Se Bada Ram Ka Naam among others. After much struggle, Chanchal’s Beshak Mandir Masjid…in Bobby won him accolades and the Filmfare award. The devotional songs of Narendra Chanchal ring in the air as one approaches the Vaisho Devi shirine. A yatra to Mata ki Dham without Chanchal’s bhajan seemed like something was horribly missing.