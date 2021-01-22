Bollywood

Tribute: Top 10 Bhajans by legendary singer Narendra Chanchal

By Shubham Bhargav

Narendra Chanchal made a name for himself in Bollywood but he was largely known for singing devotional songs. Here are the Top 10 Bhajans of the late singer.

Narendra Chanchal was born in Amritsar, Punjab, on October 16, 1940 to Chet Ram Kharbanda and Kailash Vati. He was brought up in a very religious family which inspired him to sing devotional songs.

He made a name for himself in Bollywood but his devotional songs fetched him nationwide popularity. Narendra Chanchal was unwell for the last three months. He breathed his last on 12:15 PM on 22nd January.

Here are the most memorable Bhajans by Narendra Chanchal-

Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kaali-

Bhor Bhai Din Chad Gaya Meri Ambe-

Hanuman Chalisa-

Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo-

Ran Mein Kood Gayi Mahakali-

Mangal Ki Seva-

Om Jai Ambe Gauri-

Shri Ramchandra Kripalu Bhajman-

Om Jai Shiv Omkara-

Saj Dhaj Kar Baithi Maa-

