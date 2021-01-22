Tribute: Top 10 Bhajans by legendary singer Narendra Chanchal

Narendra Chanchal was born in Amritsar, Punjab, on October 16, 1940 to Chet Ram Kharbanda and Kailash Vati. He was brought up in a very religious family which inspired him to sing devotional songs.

He made a name for himself in Bollywood but his devotional songs fetched him nationwide popularity. Narendra Chanchal was unwell for the last three months. He breathed his last on 12:15 PM on 22nd January.

Here are the most memorable Bhajans by Narendra Chanchal-

Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kaali-