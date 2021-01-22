RIP Narendra Chanchal: Top Bollywood songs by the 'Melody King'

Narendra Chanchal was born in a Punjabi family in Amritsar on 16th October. He sang a number of memorable songs in the 70s and continued his streak of giving hits for many years.

Narendra Chanchal was widely known for singing devotional songs. He used to visit Katra Vaishno Devi at least once every year. The singing superstar went through a lot of hardships before making it big in Bollywood.

Narendra Chanchal won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for his song 'Mandir Masjid' from the Blockbuster hit 'Bobby'. He breathed his last on 22nd January, 2021 in Delhi.

Here are the biggest hits of Narendra Chanchal's Bollywood career-

Do Ghoont Pila de, Kaala Sooraj-