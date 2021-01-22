Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nath express grief at death of singer Narendra Chanchal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday expressed grief at the death of noted Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal.
Taking to the micro blogging site, the cm wrote, "In the unique and spiritual voice of Narendra Chanchal, every person was immersed in devotion by listening to his bhajans.The music world lost one of its priceless gems. The vacant space created by his departure will never be filled. At the feet of a true servant of music, I pay homage to reverence."
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath also paid condolence to the departed soul. "The news of the sad demise of the famous hymn singer Narendra Chanchal was received. My condolences to the family. May God grant them the power to bear this grief to their relatives and places in their shrine," wrote the ex-CM on his twitter page.
Chanchal, best known for his songs 'Chalo bulawa aaya hai' and 'Tune mujhe bulaya sherawaliye', died at a private hospital in Delhi on Friday following health complications.
He was 76.
Terming Chanchal's death as an irreparable loss to the music world, Chouhan said he had made a distinct identity for himself in the religious songs segment.
