Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education opens portal for moderation and finalistaion of results

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) opened the portal for moderation and finalisation of results for Class 12 on Friday. The board also issued a notice to all its affiliated schools on Friday and asked them to complete the process by July 22, 2021. The portal will close on July 22, 2021.
The portal has been opened for schools to complete moderation within stipulated schedule, so that the Board can announce CBSE Board Result 2021 by July 31. As per its statement, if any school is left to complete the moderation within the stipulated time, its result will be declared separately after July 31, 2021.
Moderating marks is important to ensure justice and fairness to students. Any differential application of policy across schools may result in either adverse impact or undue gain for some students.
The Board has asked schools to moderate marks in such a manner that the results are comparable and no student suffers because of any unequal application of policy. Schools will have to moderate the marks already uploaded in it. Under this, schools can increase or decrease five marks from the original score.
Board warns
The board has warned its affiliated schools in Madhya Pradesh against giving inflated marks to their students of class X and directed them to redo moderation of marks. The board has asked schools to follow marking or assessment policy formulated by it.
The circular said it observed that some schools have bunched the marks in upper brackets of given reference range — instead of distributing theory marks in 70-80 range, marks have been bunched in 77-80 range. “This is unfair to actually deserving candidates, whose performance will fall in this range of marks,” it said.
"The schools will, therefore, have to restrict the number of students at each level of overall marks from 95 and above, to ensure that this number is not more than the number of students scoring these overall marks as per best historic performance of the last three years," schools have been told.
We comply
“In Indore, there are hardly any schools that give inflated marks. In fact, most schools are strictly complying with scheme for marking given by CBSE. However, we will complete the process and ensure our cooperation to the board.”
- UK Jha, chairman, Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools
