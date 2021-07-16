Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education opens portal for moderation and finalistaion of results

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) opened the portal for moderation and finalisation of results for Class 12 on Friday. The board also issued a notice to all its affiliated schools on Friday and asked them to complete the process by July 22, 2021. The portal will close on July 22, 2021.

The portal has been opened for schools to complete moderation within stipulated schedule, so that the Board can announce CBSE Board Result 2021 by July 31. As per its statement, if any school is left to complete the moderation within the stipulated time, its result will be declared separately after July 31, 2021.

Moderating marks is important to ensure justice and fairness to students. Any differential application of policy across schools may result in either adverse impact or undue gain for some students.

The Board has asked schools to moderate marks in such a manner that the results are comparable and no student suffers because of any unequal application of policy. Schools will have to moderate the marks already uploaded in it. Under this, schools can increase or decrease five marks from the original score.