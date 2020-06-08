Indore: CBSE cautions schools of fraudsters

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) alerted schools regarding misleading news/frivolous information regarding affiliation of the board.

“It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements are trying to deceive school managements desirous to get affiliation with the Central Board of School Education, by sending misleading messages through WhatsApp/E-Mail/other mediums, claiming to be CBSE affiliation advisors & offer schools to guide them further towards affiliation process,” the board said.

It notified schools, all the stakeholders and public clarifying that the Board has not appointed/authorised any agency/advisors to offer affiliation related services nor the Board encourages such practices.

“The Board undertakes the process of affiliation as per norms and clauses mentioned in Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018,” CBSE informed.

The Board requested all the stakeholders and general public not to act on the basis of such false claims and visit Board affiliation website or refer CBSE affiliation by-laws for information and activities of the Affiliation.

“The mischievous element involved in such activities are also hereby warned and advised to refrain from misleading the stakeholders,” CBSE said.

Further, it warned that any such information comes to the notice of CBSE, the board shall be free to take immediate remedial action as necessary and measures as per provisions of law.