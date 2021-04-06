Indore: CBSE 12th board examination tips on geography: Avoid unnecessary elaboration, says expert

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With numerous distractions, it is common to lose focus every few minutes and feel frustrated. This can lead to stress, which reduces retention power. So to help students, here are some tips to improve concentration and make optimum use of study hours during corona pandemic by Geography subject expert Neetu Dixit.
Geography paper is divided into 3 parts:
* 30 marks are allocated to practical work
* 35 marks: Part A- Fundamentals of Human Geography
* 35 marks: Part B-India: People and Economy
CBSE has made changes in geography syllabus of class 12th
CBSE has reduced the syllabus by 30% for secondary and higher secondary exams as the classes were not being conducted due to pandemic. The board is planning to reduce 20% syllabus more, making it 50%. However, this has not been made final as it has been referred to experts. Other important changes are as follows:
In comparison to last year, number of multiple choice questions (MCQs) are less, that is, 15-16 questions but MCQ questions are added in 3 and 5 marks questions
Source-based (paragraph, diagrams, graphs from the NCERT books) questions (3-4) on the basis of which students have to answer MCQs.
This year, more internal choices will be provided in CBSE class 12 board so as to make the assessment student-friendly. There will be 33% internal choices in the question paper.
Number of chapters reduced. This will require students to read all chapters carefully and prepare notes, which can help to solve one mark questions.
Approximate chapter-wise weightage
Nature and Scope- 5 marks
Human Population – 15 marks
Human settlement – 12 marks
Human Development – 8 marks
Economic Activities- 12 marks
Resources and development-8 marks
Essential tips to prepare for geography examination
* For MCQs, read all chapters thoroughly and prepare for short questions and read the key notes.
* Questions are not framed directly so read question carefully and then attempt.
* Extracts are given from in between the chapter and questions are framed based on it. Thorough reading will help you to solve questions.
* Make sure that you have prepared all maps, notes and collected new data related to chapter.
* For subjective questions, solve as many old papers as possible and that too within the given time. Set stop watch and try to solve paper in two and a-half-hours, so you can utilise half an hour to check your mistakes. Review time will help you to ensure that you don’t skip a question and highlight important points in answer copies.
* Avoid unnecessary elaboration. Focus on important points.
* Focus on map based questions like trans-continental railways, agriculture pattern of various parts of world etc.
* Focus on glossaries (key terms of chapters).
* Studying maps can be difficult. You can take photo copies of maps and paste at place from where you can see regularly and focus.
* Make flow charts on important topics for quick revision.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)