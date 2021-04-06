Indore: CBSE 12th board examination tips on geography: Avoid unnecessary elaboration, says expert

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With numerous distractions, it is common to lose focus every few minutes and feel frustrated. This can lead to stress, which reduces retention power. So to help students, here are some tips to improve concentration and make optimum use of study hours during corona pandemic by Geography subject expert Neetu Dixit.

Geography paper is divided into 3 parts:

* 30 marks are allocated to practical work

* 35 marks: Part A- Fundamentals of Human Geography

* 35 marks: Part B-India: People and Economy

CBSE has made changes in geography syllabus of class 12th

CBSE has reduced the syllabus by 30% for secondary and higher secondary exams as the classes were not being conducted due to pandemic. The board is planning to reduce 20% syllabus more, making it 50%. However, this has not been made final as it has been referred to experts. Other important changes are as follows:

In comparison to last year, number of multiple choice questions (MCQs) are less, that is, 15-16 questions but MCQ questions are added in 3 and 5 marks questions

Source-based (paragraph, diagrams, graphs from the NCERT books) questions (3-4) on the basis of which students have to answer MCQs.

This year, more internal choices will be provided in CBSE class 12 board so as to make the assessment student-friendly. There will be 33% internal choices in the question paper.

Number of chapters reduced. This will require students to read all chapters carefully and prepare notes, which can help to solve one mark questions.