Indore: Catholic Society To Conduct March 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Catholic society will celebrate the feast day of Saint Anthony on June 13. A march will be taken out from Indore to Mhow at 5:30 am starting from Red Church.

St Anthony church is situated in Mhow, where all the devotees from Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, and other districts from the state will visit to celebrate the occasion.

Since 1987, the Indore Diocesan Catholic Association has been organising a march from Indore to Mhow in honour of Saint Anthony. Started with only 5 people in 1987, the march in 2022 witnessed 250 participants.

The parish priest of Red Church, Father Thomas Mathew, will pray at the grotto of Mother Mary and start the walk with God's blessings. The march will go through GPO Square and Bhanwarkua Square, taking a halt at St. Joseph's Convent.

The march will reach Mhow where the parish priest of Sacred Heart Church, Mhow, Father Rajamanickam and the Catholic congregation of Mhow will welcome them. In the evening, all the devotees will participate in the Holy Mass at St. Anthony's Church in Ghorkhata, Army Area.

This Holy Mass will be offered by Bishop Chacko of Indore Diocese in which many priests would participate.

