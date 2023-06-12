Indore: Ayurvedic OPD Starts At Khajrana Temple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the commencement of Ayurvedic OPD and Panchkarma Centre at Khajrana Ganesh Temple premises, devotees and citizens will now get better health facilities.

Collector Ilayaraja T inaugurated Ayurvedic OPD and inaugurated the Pachakarma Centre by lighting the lamp. In his address the collector appreciated the facilities available after visiting this Dialysis Centre operated by Vaishnav Group and newly upgraded Panchkarma Centre. Purushottamdas Pasari, Girdhargopal Nagar, Laxmikumar Muchhal, Ashok Sojatiya, and Pandit Ashok Bhatt were present on this occasion.