Indore: By April-end, every house in district will have tap water

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the ‘Jal Jivan Mission’ by the end of April, every home in the district would be getting drinking water. Currently, tap water connections have been installed/fixed at over 95% homes of the district, which are also getting drinking water through these connections.

This was informed at a meeting of the District Development and Coordination Committee, which was held on Friday. MP Shankar Lalwani presided over the meeting. The meeting was called to review the progress of ongoing development works and government schemes and programmes in the district. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, collector Ilayaraja T, IMC commissioner, Pratibha Pal, zilla panchayat vice-president, Bharat Singh and other public representatives and officers were present at the meeting.

The Jal Jeevan Mission was mainly reviewed at the meeting. It was informed in the meeting that effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission is being ensured. By the end of next month, the district will achieve the target of providing tap water to 100% houses. Tap water had started reaching 95% houses of the district. The target was to provide tap water connections to 1,28,311 houses in the district, against which tap connections have been installed at 1,21,671 houses so far. The work of connecting the remaining houses will be done by the first week of April.

MP Lalwani said the work of providing water to every household should be continuously monitored under the mission. Also, there should be regular maintenance of works.

Collector Ilayaraja T. said all the work under the mission should be completed by April-end. He also directed to link elected panchayat public representatives with the automation system created for monitoring under Jal Jeevan Mission. Collector Ilayaraja also instructed that an action plan should be prepared to deal with the emergent problem of drinking water in the summer. He informed that Janapad panchayat-wise control rooms should be established for drinking water related problems.

It was also informed at the meeting that to fulfil the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a target has been set to construct 100 Amrit Sarovar (ponds) during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Out of which, the construction of 101 ponds have been started. Out of this, the construction of 70 ponds has been completed. The work of construction of remaining ponds will also be completed soon.

Ramnivas Budholia, program officer of the Women and Child Development Department, gave detailed information about the Ladli Bahna Yojana to the members. He sought active cooperation of one and all.