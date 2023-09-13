Indore: ‘British Method Impaired Personalities, Time To Focus On Overall Development’

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the British method of teaching, students fail to develop their personality and lose out on their chance to present their skills. Explaining this, CBSE director (Academics) Joseph Emmanuel addressed the gathering of principals at CBSE State Level Conference for principals on NEP and new initiatives by CBSE during the inauguration of two-day Adolescents' Life Skills Summit at Daly College, Indore.

“Apart from studies there is a need to focus on personality development which can be developed with increasing students’ participation in sports, social activities and other co-curricular activities,” Emmanuel said.

He said that PTM was introduced for sharing assessment of students with the parents has now become a formality wherein teachers just inform the parent that the child is good or not satisfactory but doesn’t discuss the areas to be worked on or in which he is performing good.

He emphasised on making the students ready for 21 century and to groom them as compassionate individuals. He added that the government is focusing on quality of education.

He inaugurated a life skills exhibition set up by students. Dr Biswajit Saha, director, Skill Education CBSE and Arunima Majumdar, joint secretary academics, Dr Rajesh Gupta COE CBSE Bhopal, enlightened the principals about NEP and recent initiatives of CBSE. Expressions India , programme officer, Dr Jitendra Nagpal along with his fellow resource persons Geeta Mehrotra, Ila Sinha and Garv Jani conducted a finely curated experiential workshop for students.

Nearly 470 students and 160 teachers apart from 350 principals participated in the summit. Life skills were woven into the sessions and students were encouraged to collaborate and contribute as a team. The concluding session was conducted by Professor Anil Srinivasan, who mixed music, humour and wit to bring home the significance of life skills required for leading a healthy life. The Conference was conducted under the aegis of Indore Sahodaya Schools Complex.

Skill based education is necessary

In the second session, special guest, CBSE Director (Skill Education) Biswajit Saha addressed the gathering. He said skill based education is a needed.

Teacher’s training is must

CBSE joint secretary (Academics) Arunima Majumdar discussed the mental development and health of children on CBSE's teaching training.

