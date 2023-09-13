Indore: Amid Rising Temp, Weatherman Forecast Another Spell Of Rains From Sept 14

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the city’s day and night temperatures have been rising gradually again due to the break in the monsoon, the regional meteorological department has forecast chances of light to moderate rain with thunder for one week starting from September 14.

Meanwhile, for the last couple of days, the city has been witnessing sunshine during the day and pleasant evenings due to the change in wind pattern from west north westerly to westerly.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Ajmer, Tikamgarh, Daltonganj, Balasore and thence south eastwards to east central Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic circulation over central parts of Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal above mean sea level tilting south westwards with height persists,” Met officials said adding “Under its influence, western part of the state would witness isolated to heavy rains from September 14 to 16 and light to moderate rains afterwards for two days”

The weatherman also expected a drop in maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius from September 14.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature rose to 23 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal.

Humidity on Wednesday was recorded at 71 per cent in the morning and 90 per cent in the evening.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)