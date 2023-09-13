Indore: Crime Branch Issues Advisory For Cab, Autorickshaw Drivers |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch issued an advisory for cab and autorickshaw drivers to avoid online fraud with them on Tuesday. Many complaints were received from the cab and autorickshaw drivers, who have lost thousands of rupees after opening the link sent by conmen.

Explaining the fraud, aditional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that the accused books the cab and calls the driver to a location. When the driver reaches there, the accused informs him that he had mistakenly transferred money in his bank account. He also shows a fake message to the drivers and sends a link to him/her for refund of the amount. Many drivers click the link sent by the accused only to lose money from their accounts.

Dandotia said that the drivers should confirm the person who booked the cab, and his location to avoid such frauds. If someone shows a message related to the transaction, the driver should confirm the message from his bank before making a payment or opening a link sent by an unknown person. If a fraud is committed, the people should inform the cyber helpline number 7049124445 immediately.