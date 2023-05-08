 Indore: BJS launches ‘Smart Family App’ to fight water crisis in 6 districts
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: BJS launches ‘Smart Family App’ to fight water crisis in 6 districts

Indore: BJS launches ‘Smart Family App’ to fight water crisis in 6 districts

During their second phase, BJS will target 38 other districts for the same purpose.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhartiya Jain Sangathan (BJS) has come up with India’s first ‘Smart Family App’ on Sunday. This app aims to make Indore and five other districts free from a water crisis.

BJS founder president Shantilal Mutha and national president Rajendra Lunkad said that this app will guide people on a range of issues from finance to medical emergencies and also provide useful information like the validity period of a driving licence or passport.

Along with this, Mutha announced that the Sangathan will soon sign MoU with the state government to eradicate the potable water crises in 6 districts of MP. During their second phase, BJS will target 38 other districts for the same purpose.

Rajesh Mehta, the new president of the state unit, gave the welcome speech and said that we will first connect Jain families through 'Smart Family App', after that a target has been set to reach this app to every Indian family.

The 6 districts targeted in the first phase are Indore, Barwani, Khandwa, Sagar, Ujjain and Vidisha.

To reintroduce ethics in society, Sangathan also plans to guide students in 14 lakh government schools in the country. Child-friendly syllabus and curriculum according to the changing times have been prepared for this. Study material will be made available in languages like Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Gujarati, and English.

Read Also
Indore: Chandan Nagar garden to be named as Hanuman Vatika
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: BJS launches ‘Smart Family App’ to fight water crisis in 6 districts

Indore: BJS launches ‘Smart Family App’ to fight water crisis in 6 districts

Indore: Craze for Noor Jahan mangoes in city, people pay upto Rs 2.5K to grab one

Indore: Craze for Noor Jahan mangoes in city, people pay upto Rs 2.5K to grab one

IAPEN starts Indore unit: To work for increasing awareness about right diet in society

IAPEN starts Indore unit: To work for increasing awareness about right diet in society

Indore: Malwa Utsav to start on May 9 at Lalbagh

Indore: Malwa Utsav to start on May 9 at Lalbagh

Indore Mystery Suicide: Engaged to be  married, youth, girl consume poison

Indore Mystery Suicide: Engaged to be  married, youth, girl consume poison