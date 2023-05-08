Indore: BJS launches ‘Smart Family App’ to fight water crisis in 6 districts

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhartiya Jain Sangathan (BJS) has come up with India’s first ‘Smart Family App’ on Sunday. This app aims to make Indore and five other districts free from a water crisis.

BJS founder president Shantilal Mutha and national president Rajendra Lunkad said that this app will guide people on a range of issues from finance to medical emergencies and also provide useful information like the validity period of a driving licence or passport.

Along with this, Mutha announced that the Sangathan will soon sign MoU with the state government to eradicate the potable water crises in 6 districts of MP. During their second phase, BJS will target 38 other districts for the same purpose.

Rajesh Mehta, the new president of the state unit, gave the welcome speech and said that we will first connect Jain families through 'Smart Family App', after that a target has been set to reach this app to every Indian family.

The 6 districts targeted in the first phase are Indore, Barwani, Khandwa, Sagar, Ujjain and Vidisha.

To reintroduce ethics in society, Sangathan also plans to guide students in 14 lakh government schools in the country. Child-friendly syllabus and curriculum according to the changing times have been prepared for this. Study material will be made available in languages like Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Gujarati, and English.

