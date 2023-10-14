Indore: Bihar Man Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 20 Lakh During Vehicle Check At CAT Road

Mumbai News: Major Drug Busts, 4 Cr Worth MD Seized | Representataive Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Bihar was arrested with charas worth Rs 20 lakh by the crime branch on Friday. The man is being questioned about his source of the drugs and further investigation is underway. According to a crime branch official, during a vehicle check on CAT Road under Rajendra Nagar police station jurisdiction, the officials spotted a man carrying a bag on his two-wheeler.

He was told to stop but he tried to flee from there. Police arrested him after cordoning off the area and recovered 3.7 kilograms of charas from him. The accused has been identified as Nathuni Bhagat of Bihar. He could not show the papers or licence for the drugs and was booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act and further investigation is on.

The police are questioning the accused to know about other people who are a part of the crime. The value of the drugs is worth Rs 20 lakh in the international market.

Four arrested with drugs and vehicles worth Rs 15 lakh

City crime branch arrested four persons with drugs from two different places in the city, an official said on Friday. A tip-off was received that a person, his wife and a friend on a bike were trying to supply drugs to someone in the Vijay Nagar area.

The crime branch accompanied by the Vijay Nagar police reached the mentioned place and arrested accused Tiru alias Shankar, his wife Chandani and friend Ajay from there. During the search, the crime branch officials recovered brown sugar worth Rs 6 lakh from their possession. A bike used in the crime was also recovered from them and they were booked under section 8/21 of NDPS Act.

The accused are being questioned further. In another case, a man identified as Shahrukh Khan was arrested from Sadar Bazaar area for transporting MD drugs worth Rs 8 lakh in a car. The car has also been seized.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)