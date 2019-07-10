Indore: Autorickshaw driver arrested with 2.7 kg cannabis

<p><strong>Indore</strong>: City crime branch on Tuesday arrested an autorickshaw driver while supplying cannabis in the city. 2.7 kilograms of cannabis were recovered from him. </p><p>Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Amarendra Singh said that acting on a tip-off, a man named Imran of Juna Risala was arrested from Banganga with cannabis. </p><p>He was roaming in the area to supply cannabis to someone. Accused told police that he is an autorickshaw driver. He committed crime to fulfill his need of consuming cannabis. He was selling the cannabis to students.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>