Indore

Updated on IST

Indore: Autorickshaw driver arrested with 2.7 kg cannabis

By Staff Reporter

Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Amarendra Singh said that acting on a tip-off, a man named Imran of Juna Risala was arrested from Banganga with cannabis.

Indore: Autorickshaw driver arrested with 2.7 kg cannabis

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in