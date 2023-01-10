Indore: Auto driver refuses to charge British woman for her ride

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Assisting PBD guests is not limited to the hosts and people directly involved in the event management, even the common man of the city is going out of his way to help them.

On Monday, the humanitarian side of an auto driver came up when a British woman who is not NRI but from United Nations took a ride in his auto. Not only did the auto driver very polite and helpful, he also did not charge any money even though the woman insisted.

The woman on Monday shared her that experience with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while taking part in an event on Monday.

“I am thankful to you. It is a great event which unites the people of different countries. That auto driver was very polite to me and he treated me very well. We had a communication gap as he did not speak English, but we managed to understand what we were trying to say to each other,” she said.