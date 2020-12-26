Indore: Another UK returnee tests +ve, in home isolation

FREE PRESS VIEW

The patient mentioned in the article is in home isolation as he is asymptomatic. He may not be a threat to himself at least for now that is before we get to know more about his medical history. However, it is important to find out whom all he met and came in contact with during this time. It may be a cumbersome method but to steer clear of the fact that we are in control of the situation, his movements have to be monitored till he was tested positive. He being asymptomatic may not mean that he could/would not have infected others in the process and among them if there’s a weak link, the matter could be disturbing. Also till NCDC’s report comes in, we aren’t sure of the real threat.

Indore: Another man who returned from UK, tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday. He has been kept in home isolation.

According to district nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Amit Malakar, "A man aged between 30-32 years, resident of Rau, has been tested positive for COVID-19. He had come to India on December 6 and already has completed over 15 days."

Dr Malakar said as the patient is asymptomatic he was kept in home isolation.

"He is alone at his home as his wife and daughter are in Solapur. We have also been seeking guidance from the officials of state health department and would shift him to Super Speciality Hospital for isolation, if required," Dr Malakar said.

The man was among the 125 people whom health department was tracing for three days and his samples were sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College for testing along with 101 other samples.

"We will also seek advice from the officials to send his samples to NCDC, Delhi to check virus strain, if required, to avoid any chances," the Nodal Officer said.

Meanwhile, sources said that the man had travelled with three of his family members and department has traced all for sampling.

Earlier, a 28-year-old man who returned from Scotland on December 18 was also tested positive and was kept in isolation at Super Speciality Hospital.

Health department had collected over 91 samples of the people who came to Indore from UK after November 25.

Officials had received a list of 125 people oit of which 34 had left for other districts or countries.

Department receives list of 35 more passengers

Acting chief medical and health officer Dr Purnima Gadaria said that they received a list of 35 more passengers who returned from United Kingdom.

"We received a list of 35 passengers more who returned from UK. Out of these passengers, 25 names were repeated while three had left for other cities and states. We have informed the officials of concerned cities about the arrival of these passengers while samples of 4 passengers have been taken," she said.