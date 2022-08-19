Indore: Amidst decreasing Covid cases, H1N1 spreads tentacles in city

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health department officials have not had a chance to heave a sigh of relief as the deadly H1N1 (Swine Flu) has started spreading its tentacles in the city amid the decreasing number of Covid-19 cases. The increasing number of H1N1 cases has raised concern among officials as the total number of cases in the city has reached 16.

According to sources, as many as 16 cases have been found positive for Swine Flu this year and about 9 cases were found in this month. “As many as 16 cases of Swine Flu have been found in the city out of which four patients are still undergoing treatment at different city hospitals,” sources said.

Meanwhile, the health department is also going to issue new guidelines for H1N1 testing and confirmation from the government lab—MGM Medical College’s laboratory—may become necessary for final confirmation of the cases. “We’re monitoring the cases closely. Patients undergoing treatment are stable and will get discharged from the hospitals soon,” chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said.

Confusion over Covid and H1N1 symptoms

While the cases of H1N1 are increasing in the city, a confusion among medicos prevailed as the symptoms of Covid-19 and H1N1 are similar. However, the health department has directed the doctors to send the samples of the patients of H1N1 testing only when the patient falls in the ‘C category’

Categories of H1N1 patients

In Category A: patients do not require testing as they have mild fever, cough and a sore throat, body ache, headache, nausea and diarrhea; these patients are advised to stay in home isolation.

In Category B: Patients have high-grade fever and are in the high-risk category, including children with mild illness; pregnant women; persons over 65 years of age; and patients with lung, liver, heart or any other ailments.

In Category C: Those who have all the symptoms of Category A and B and depending upon their health condition require immediate hospitalisation.