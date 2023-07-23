Indore: AICTSL To Expand Routes, Focus Remains On Revenue | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With a focus on revenue generation, a review meeting was held at Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited to discuss expansion of public transport. The review meeting was held by Neeraj Mandloi, principal secretary, urban development and housing department.

The major part of the discussion was on operation of the city public transport service operated by AICTSL, and ways at increasing its revenue along with the expansion of public transport in future under various government schemes.

In the meeting, Harshika Singh, commissioner, municipal corporation and managing director, AICTSL gave a presentation on the expansion of public transport. Manoj Pathak, additional commissioner, IMC and CEO, AICTSL, along with Deodhar Darwai, additional commissioner (finance department), and other AICTSL officers were present.

The model of expansion of the transport system is yet to be finalised, however, we have identified potential routes for expansion. The electric buses introduced at multiple new routes have received good response from the public and now these new routes are to be planned according to the demand.

There are multiple routes where the department is planning to increase the number of buses. The department will come up with the plan within a week with new dedicated routes,” said Manoj Pathak, CEO.

One of the officials said, “The public transport holds the purpose of serving people without earning from them. Hence, gaining advertisements and developing other streams of income is essential to keep the service running. Along with advertising posters, the department is aiming to introduce a new model of earning.”

