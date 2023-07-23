Bhopal: Big Amount Tenders Broken Into Smaller Parts To Avoid Council Nod

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Big amount tenders floated under PM Housing Scheme were passed by Mayor-in-Council (MiC) by breaking it into tenders of smaller amounts. This was done to avoid placing them before municipal council for discussion and clearance.

The Leader of Opposition in Bhopal Municipal Corporation Shabista Zaki and a BJP corporator have pointed out at the corruption, involving crores of rupees, in Housing For All (HFA) scheme. Zaki said complaint would be made to Lokayukta police in this regard.

There is limit for approving tenders. Municipal commissioner has limit of Rs 2 crore, MiC has limit of Rs 10 crore and municipal council has powers to pass tenders above Rs 10 crore.

There are allegations that big amount tenders were divided into small amount tenders for approval by MiC. About 13 projects are being implemented under HFA in Bhopal including Sai Board (12 number bus stop), shopping-cum- commercial complex, Dussehra Maidan, Neelbad.

Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki said, “It is a major scam of crores of rupees in HFA in Bhopal as big amount tenders were passed by MiC by breaking them into tenders of small amount.” She added, “Two tenders of Rs 9.85 crore were passed by MiC for shopping-cum- complex, Dussehra Maidan, Neelbad (Huzur) under HFA instead of referring to BMC council for approval. Similarly, tender was passed for Bhanpur project under HFA by MiC.

Tenders were passed by MiC instead of referring them to council for Hinotiya Alam and Malikhedi under HFA. List of 132 beneficiaries of Hinotiya Alam EWS house was passed by MiC.” MiC member Ravindra Yati said, “There is no need to refer tenders to municipal council as it is central government project and MiC has powers to clear them.”

BJP corporator Devendra Bhargava said, “These tenders should have been placed before municipal council to ensure transparency. Malpractice breeds corruption in any project like in HFA. It is a huge scam.”

