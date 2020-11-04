Indore: After polling, now EVMs 'rest' in strongroom

Indore: The polling is done after a meticulously planned and executed exercise by the concerned officials. After voting hours were over on Tuesday evening at the stipulated time, the EVMs were kept in the strongroom at Nehru Stadium under the surveillance of armed security forces. The strongroom was sealed late night around 2.15 am of Tuesday. The strongroom will now open on November 10 at 6 am when the fate of 13 candidates will be revealed.



After closing the voting officially at 6 pm, owing to the long queues at some polling booths, voting continued till 7.15 pm.

However the polling booths where voting concluded at 6 pm only, the return of the polling parties at Nehru stadium began from late

evening. The first polling party of polling booth at Gari Pipliya reached the Stadium at 7.45 pm. The last polling party reached at

the stadium post 12.30 am.

Some kind of mis-management emerged outside the strongroom around midnight, at the time of placing of the EVMs there as per their

order. Thus, the last EVM was put in the strongroom around 1.45 am and subsequently it was sealed around 2.15 am.



Now the strongroom is under a three layered security blanket of armed security forces of central and state forces. The CCTV cameras are also

placed at the gate of strong room and live telecast is being beamed at the control room located in the stadium.



Manish Singh, Collector and District Election Officer, informed on Wednesday afternoon that EVMs have been under the 3 layered security

as per the instruction of the Election Commission.