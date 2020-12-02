Indore: Adoption of solar energy will increase self-sufficiency, says Scientists



Indore: Professor Dr. Chetan Singh Solanki, Solar Energy brand Ambassador of the State and head of ‘Energy Swaraj Yatra’ has said that that the adoption of solar energy will increase self-sufficiency. Youth should adopt entrepreneurship in solar energy. With this we will be able to

secure our future.



Prof. Dr. Solanki was addressing a function at Chhapan Dukan on Wednesday on reaching the ‘Energy Swaraj Yatra here in the city. He said that if the future is to be protected, then we will have to give up the electricity connection completely and adopt solar energy 100 percent. He said that the situation of the Earth is changing rapidly in the changing environment; the danger of global warming is before us. Solar energy is the only option to avoid this.



Energy Swaraj Yatra, launched through the Energy Swaraj Foundation. The objective of the Yatra is to promote solar energy in the State and to create public awareness among the common citizens.



At the beginning of the program, ADM Ajay Dev Sharma said that there is immense potential for the spread of solar energy in the city.



There is increasing attraction towards the use of solar energy in the city. Efforts are being made to make solar energy more and more popular in the State.



Prof. Solanki is working for 11 years for energy Swaraj Yatra by staying away from his family for public awakening. In the State the Yatra was started by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on November 26.







