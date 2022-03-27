Indore: Actor Punit Issar main draw at Rotary function

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of the 38th session of Rotary Mandal 3040, on Sunday, under the leadership of district governor of Rotary International Col Mahendra Mishra a programme was organised at a city hotel.

Ravi Valdmani, Rajyalakshmi Valdmani, Lt General (retired) Dushyant Singh, former commandant Army War College, actor Punit Issar and other eminent speakers attended this programme.



General Dushyant Singh, PVSM, AVSM, said that Rotary is performing very well at the world level. He expressed his thoughts about the 32 days of war between Russia and Ukraine and other such topics, said Ghanshyam Singh.

Actor Punit Issar was welcomed with the song “Sandheshe Aate Hai Humey Tadpate Hai…” from the film Border was played. Former circle president Atul Gargav and former divisional president Narendra Jain interviewed actor Punit Issarwho played Duryodhan in Mahabharat serial and also has a role in The Kashmir Files.

Issar said, "Everyone must watch the movie not because it's history but to ensure that this is not repeated in future. He said his father was from Pakistan and during partition his father was only 16-year-old and his uncle was just 6-months old. Genocide also happened in Pakistan."

"The problem with Indians is that if a fire occurs in a house which is a few houses away, the person will not bother, he will take action only when there is a fire in his house," Issar said.

He said, "In our education system, nobody taught us about Veer Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap who fought for the motherland. We were taught about Mughals who were invaders. Because of them, women committed jauhar and they murdered thousands of people."

Questioning the status of Taj Mahal as a symbol of India, the actor said, "We give foreigners the Taj Mahal as a symbol of India's rich heritage and a monument of love. But Mumtaz Mahal for whom Taj Mahal was made was the 14th wife of Shahjahan, then how could it be love?"

Giving detailed information about his career, the actor shared many interesting incidents of his career. He also spoke on his role as DGP Hari Narayan Singh in The Kashmir Files.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:40 PM IST