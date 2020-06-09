Indore: About 22,000 students appear in Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education

Indore: Pending examinations of Class 12th conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) began on Tuesday. In line of this, 4,000 centers have been set up for about 8.50 lakh students across the state. About 22,000 students in Indore appeared in the examination.

Class 12th board examinations were conducted at 131 examination centers in Indore. Due to the lockdown imposed, about 147 students belonging to other districts and were stranded in Indore, attempted the board examination at Malav Kanya School, Moti Tabela.

The exams were conducted in two shifts. The first shift of examination was from 9 am to 12 pm while the second shift examination began at 2 pm and concluded at 5 pm.

The first shift examination of Chemistry was conducted for science stream students. About 21,000 students were attempting Chemistry, as shared by MP board coordinator Deven Sonvane.

“The second shift examination was conducted for Geography in the afternoon shift where we have about 500 to 1,000 students,” Sonvane said. Most students in MPBSE did not opt for art and hence, the number of students was fairly less.

No case of cheating reported

Unlike every year, when invigilators check students’ pocket for cheating slips and papers, this year, no such checking was done. The checking protocol was terminated considering the risk of coronavirus outspread.

As an alternative to control cheating in board examination, eight flying squads checked every examination centre to report any kind misconduct at exam centres.

In the report shared by District Education Officer (DEO) Rajendra Makhwani to the board, there were no cases of cheating reported.

Following Examination protocols, students reached 1 hour before exam

As per the report, students reported at their examination centre 1 hour before the exam as instructed by the board. As per orders, students reach the examination centre 1 hour prior to examination timing, i.e. at 8 am for first shift exam and 1 pm for second shift exam.

Students attempting the board examination underwent thermal screening. Further, those whose body temperature was not normal, gave the exam in isolated room. There were not many such cases reported in Indore.

Students carried a bottle of hand sanitiser to the examination and followed physical distancing norms. Further, all the students were seen wearing a mask.

Invigilators further instructed them to keep the mask throughout the examination to avoid the chance of covid-19 transmissions.

Exam centre: 'Do not carry any bags'

A board of information was placed by the management on the roll number of the students outside the school and their seating room in front of it. Admin officer and teacher stood at the gate of exam centre to help the children. Further, the duty of at least two teachers was imposed in every examination room for invigilation.

Some students arrived with paper bags to the exam centre. The bags were placed in separate rooms of the school.

This facility was only allowed for the day and students were advised not to carry bags with them in the next paper. “Children are only allowed to keep sanitizer, glaze, mask, water bottle and pens etc. for examination,” Sonvane said.

Bus ferried students from containment area

Buses arranged by district administration reached police station in containment areas in the morning. About 4,400 students were identified, who are residing in the containment area.

As decided 139 buses ferried the students from their nearby police station to the examination centre.