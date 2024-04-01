Indore: 969 Litres Of Liquor Seized On Rang Panchami

Representative Image | File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department team seized 969 litres of liquor and 3237 kg raw material and a total of 76 cases were registered in the district on March 29 and 30. The officials received information that illegal trade of liquor was taking place on the dry day of Rang Panchami. The teams raided the spots and seized the illicit liquor. Two two-wheelers and a four-wheeler were also seized for illegal transportation of liquor. The value of the entire seized material is Rs 9.07 lakh.

The excise department sub-inspector (SI) Kamlesh Solanki of Circle Kachhi Mohalla raided near Abhay Prashal and caught accused Amar Yadav while transporting 02 boxes of foreign liquor in a four-wheeler. SI Manmohan Sharma of Chhawani Circle caught an accused from Navlakha Bus Stand, while transporting 02 boxes of country liquor in a two-wheeler.

SI Mahesh Patel, of Circle Malwa Mill, caught accused Dinesh from Pancham ki Phel while transporting 02 boxes of country liquor and beer on a two-wheeler. SI Meera Singh of Circle Balda Colony raided a place of history-sheeter Rakesh Nagar, a resident of Subhash Nagar. The accused tried to attack the excise department team but was caught by the officials. A case was registered against all the accused under relevant sections of Madhya Pradesh Excise Act and were sent to jail.

Indore: Elderly Woman Killed In Road Accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 80-year-old woman was killed after she met with an accident in the Lasudia police station area on Sunday. The accident occurred at Talawali Chandan around 11 am.

She was going to his younger son's place from his elder son's place when a JCB machine hit her while she was crossing the road. She died on the spot. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Mishri Bai, a resident of Kailod Kankad. The police began a probe into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred.