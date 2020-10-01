Indore: 8-yr-old cyclist covers 70 km to Patalpani

Indore: With cycling becoming the trendiest and coolest way to commute in Indore following lockdown, even children are adopting the trend. Embarking on one such inspiring journey, 8-year-old Ruhaan Talreja surprised his parents by accompanying them on a cycle ride to Patalpani recently.

He cycled about 70 kilometres to cover the route. This trend has been spotted by other young cyclists as well. Niyati and Nirali Mahajan are some of the first young cyclists of the city, who regularly embark on such cycling trips.

Niyati even battled asthma by pumping her immunity and lung capacity by cycling regularly. Most teenagers in the city are also taking to cycling nowadays.

The only question that bugs all these young cyclists is sustaining cycling as a part of every-day life. “I would love to cycle everywhere, even 30 kilometres to meet my friend, but we still have no dedicated cycle lanes anywhere in the city,” Tushar Khandelwal, an aspiring pilot, said.