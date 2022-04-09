Indore: 637-acre land freed from mafia to be used for public utility, says Collector Singh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 637 acres of land freed in the district from different kinds of mafia will be used for utility and welfare of the poor, including construction of haat bazaars, houses, health centres and industrial and sports activities.

Collector Manish Singh revealed this to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a virtual conference held with the divisional commissioners, police commissioners, collectors and SPs held on Saturday. On his part, the CM has appreciated the action taken against the mafia in the district.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, inspector-general of police Rakesh Gupta and deputy inspector-general Chandrashekhar Solanki were present from the divisional commissioner’s office, while collector Singh, police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra, additional police commissioners Manish Kapooria and Rajesh Hingankar, Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Pratibha Pal, superintendent of police (Rural) BS Birde and other senior officials were present from the collector’s office.

The action of allotting and reserving land for housing and other purposes freed from encroachment was also reviewed. On this occasion, collector Singh informed the CM about the action taken in the district. He said 637 acres, including private and government land, had been freed. Of this, 340 acres were given to the actual owners. Now, the freed land is planned to be used for making haat bazaars, housing constructions and industrial, sports, health and educational activities and for the employment of the poor. It was also informed that, from January 1 to March 31, 131 cases were registered in the district against mafia, goons and adulterators.

Singh also informed the CM about the work done in the city. He said that remarkable work has been done in the street-food zone 56 Dukan, Khajrana Ganesh temple area and in others.

Appreciation for action

Chief Minister Chouhan appreciated the action being taken against the mafia and the work done in the district in the field of development and law and order. He instructed the officials to break down the illegal constructions of the mafia, free government land from their illegal occupation, use the free land in the interest of the poor and take action against those who are involved in adulteration of food items. He appreciated the action taken to ensure availability of pure food items to citizens.

City wins the ‘Smart City Challenge’ competition

Four cities of the state, including Indore, have won the ‘Smart City Challenge’ competition. Chouhan congratulated the officials on this achievement. A total of 104 cities of the country participated in this competition. It is worth mentioning that, of the 11 winning cities in the country besides Indore, three cities of the state are Jabalpur, Sagar and Ujjain. Each city will receive an award of Rs 50 lakh. These cities will have the opportunity to participate in an event at Birmingham, England, in July 2022.

