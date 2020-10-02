Indore: 50 startups to take part in i5 Summit started virtually

Indore: As many as 50 startups are going to take part in Central India’s largest entrepreneurship summit—the i5 Summit 2020 began at IIM Indore on Friday. The three-day event, jointly organised by IIM Indore and IIT Indore will witness various events including Speaker Series, Panel Discussion, Entrepreneurship Workshop, Start-up Expo, Pitch Deck Designing & Finance Workshop and Chai Pe Charcha.

In his inaugural address, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai spoke about the auspicious starting of the event on Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday and shared learnings that entrepreneurs can derive from Gandhi’s life.

“The 3 P’s- Purpose, Passion and Perseverance, are ideas that embodied Gandhi and should be words every entrepreneur should live by.”

His address was followed by the speakers series, with the first speaker as the illustrious Kris Gopalakrishnan, Founder and Former CEO of Infosys.

Gopalakrishnan spoke about how Science-Fiction novels of the past have become a reality now- “Technology is no longer about the future; it is about the now.”