Indore: 24% of seats still vacant in BEd colleges, the final round of counseling begins

Indore: Despite three rounds of centralised online counselling, nearly 24 per cent seats are lying vacant in colleges offering BEd courses. The figure at the state level is above 30 per cent.

For filling up the vacancies, the Department of Higher Education allowed an additional round of online admission counselling in BEd and seven other teacher education courses.

The registrations for additional round started on Friday and will continue till October 5. “Students who have not registered for the admission counselling so far can do so,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat.

He also stated that students who had registered earlier but did not get a college of their choice too can change their college preference. Students can choose up to 30 colleges of their choice. Seats in colleges will be allocated on the basis of their merit of students in qualifying exams.

The BEd admission process has three rounds of counselling. In the three rounds, 2,573 seats out of 3,400 in 32 colleges in the city got filled.

Devi Ahilya Private Education College Association lately had demanded additional round of online counselling or college level counselling.

DHE permitted additional round of online counselling clearly station that no further round be granted.

Association president Abhay Pandey said that they have also demanded contact numbers of students so when they are allocated seats can be contacted for confirmation of admission.

Vacancies status

Out of 3,400, 827 seats are still lying vacant in 32 colleges in the city. The DHE uploaded the list of vacant seat college wise on MPOnline website.

A closer look at the website revealed that three colleges have less than 10 vacant seats. While new Era College has only one out of 100 vacant seats, Liberal College and Comp-Feeders College has six and eight vacancies respectively.