Indore: 40% growth in cycle industry, cycling enthusiasts doubled after lockdown

Indore: Cycling is the new ‘C’ after Corona that’s trending in the city, but in a positive connotation as Indoreans have understood that healthier lifestyle is no more an option, but a necessity for survival in corona times. With cycling becoming the necessary part of life, cycle sale has seen 40 percent growth since the lockdown.
Spurred by a fear of public transport, the demand for cycles has skyrocketed in the last two months.
The number of cyclists in the city has doubled to be said at the very least, cycling groups in city have even charted 8 times increase in cyclists since Unlock. “We had to make new groups of 100 members, such is the hike in cyclists in the city since Unlock,” Chandresh Jhurani, founder of a cyclo freak group, said.
He added that cycling has become a convenient and obvious way to commute after lockdown. “We want to stay healthy and keep social distance, so cycling is definitely a better option overall as well for the city,” Jhurani said.
Citing the increase in riders, head of Indore Super Charger cycling group Dr Yogendra Vyas said, “The number of cyclists in the city has fairly doubled and continues to grow with every passing day.” He explained that there are more cycling groups and even avid riders in the city now.
“Staying at home in lockdown gave our environment a time to heal and cycling is undoubtedly an obvious way to control pollution and safeguard our environment,” Vyas said. He added that cycling has seen a hike as fitness mantra.
The only way for complete fitness
“Gymnasiums, fitness classes, clubs and sports have been on a standstill since March end till date, this has given a boost to cycling,” Sumit Khatri, owner of a cycling store, said. He explained that cycling is an essential way to keep fit, which was the ancient wisdom.
“Corona has definitely brought back our ancient wisdom in terms of washing up before entering the house and other rituals, cycling has been one such ritual of commute in our country since ancient times,” Khatri said. He added that cycle sale on average has seen more than 40 percent growth since the lockdown.
Kids finally getting a chance to ride
“Student life is extremely busy now leaving them barely any moment to cycle or play outdoors, but lockdown has changed all that,” Meena Hinduja, a writer, said. She added that with time to spare and parent’s involvement, the generation next has also learned cycling.
“Cycling is one such activity that automatically holds your attention for long, as it involves both physical and experiential stimulus,” Meena said.
Women leading their daughters
Quoting the increase in female cyclists, the first female Super Randonneur of MP Bharti Barodia said, “There has been a steep increase in female cyclists in the city, one can easily spot women with their daughters pedalling in early morning.” She added that super corridor and other main areas, where roads are fine, are now fine grounds for cycling.
Dire need of cycle lanes
The growth in number of cyclists in the city is a clear indication that Indore can adopt green transport and might even cycle to work on most days. However, the trouble faced by cyclists is traffic and no cycle lanes in the city, as shared by cycling group heads. “The trouble for cyclists especially kids and female cyclists are still the same, we have no proper cycle stands, no cycle lanes and barely any facilities that are available in many other European countries,” they said.
Support from E-Pathshala for cyclists
Supporting cyclists, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Cycling Federation of India (CFI) are running e-pathshala programme. Over 200 cyclists from Indore and about 1,000 from all over India are attending these seminars for grass root cyclists and coaches. The event and upcoming week-long programme will be coordinated by Indore’s cyclist Manoj Mishra.
The e-pathshala programme is held through webinar and social media Monday to Friday for a month from 11 am to 12 pm.
Sandip Pradhan, director general, SAI has assured the participants of the support of SAI in developing the sports infrastructure and sports culture in general and cycling in particulars.