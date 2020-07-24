Indore: 40% growth in cycle industry, cycling enthusiasts doubled after lockdown

Indore: Cycling is the new ‘C’ after Corona that’s trending in the city, but in a positive connotation as Indoreans have understood that healthier lifestyle is no more an option, but a necessity for survival in corona times. With cycling becoming the necessary part of life, cycle sale has seen 40 percent growth since the lockdown.

Spurred by a fear of public transport, the demand for cycles has skyrocketed in the last two months.

The number of cyclists in the city has doubled to be said at the very least, cycling groups in city have even charted 8 times increase in cyclists since Unlock. “We had to make new groups of 100 members, such is the hike in cyclists in the city since Unlock,” Chandresh Jhurani, founder of a cyclo freak group, said.

He added that cycling has become a convenient and obvious way to commute after lockdown. “We want to stay healthy and keep social distance, so cycling is definitely a better option overall as well for the city,” Jhurani said.