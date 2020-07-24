Indore: After outrage over 'harassing' street vendors, IMC terminates drive to seize handcarts

Controversy erupted on Thursday after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) team allegedly threw away a handcart of an egg seller in Musakhedi area. Now, the IMC has officially issued a notice of terminating its ongoing drive against the street vendors of seizing their handcarts and items, officials said on Friday.

An IMC official said that the decision was taken after the incident went viral on social media and public representative and dignitaries showed concern about it. The official also said that after the order, the IMC teams will now only concentrate on making people aware of social distancing. The team will not let the crowd gather around any handcart or shop. The team will not seize any handcart till the next orders, he added.

IMC additional commissioner Devendra Singh said that at present no fine will be imposed on handcart vendors. "The decision of imposing fine on handcart vendors for not following guidelines will be decided in the meeting to be held in the noon," he added.

On Thursday, a video of a teenage boy yelling at the IMC team went viral. He alleged that they had thrown his handcart which was had eggs on it. Adl Commissioner Devendra Singh denied the allegation and said, "When the team reached at the spot to impose fine on the boy's grandfather, he denied to pay. Later, in a fit of rage, the boy's grandfather threw the chart and put his grandson ahead to gain sympathy. No, IMC employee has thrown the cart. However, senior officials ordered an enquiry on the incident to find who is at fault." He claimed that after such a controversial incident IMC team might have not fined the boy and his grandfather and they left the place.