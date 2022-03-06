Indore: 4-year girl dies 10 days after getting burnt in hot water

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl, who fell in the tub filled with hot water a few days ago, succumbed to her burns on Sunday. She struggled for life in the hospital for 10 days.

The police have started an investigation and are recording statements of family members to know the exact incident.

MIG police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Verma said that the deceased is Riya Jadhav (4), a resident of the Nehru Nagar. On February 24, her mother had kept a tub filled with hot water and had left the hot water unattended to fetch something. Meanwhile, Riya who was playing came up to the tub suddenly lost control and fell into it.

​As she screamed out in pain, her ​mother rushed there and took her out of the tub, but by then Riya had received critical burns on the abdomen and other parts of the body. Since then, she had been undergoing treatment in a city hospital. On Sunday, she died. The police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the case.

It is said that Riya’s father Deepak runs a shop in the area. Deepak along with his wife and both the daughters had gone to Gujarat to attend the marriage function of a relative​ and had just returned home when the incident took place.​

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:04 PM IST