Indore: 308th Indore’s Foundation Day To Be Celebrated Today

Representative photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 308th Foundation Day of Indore will be celebrated on Sunday by Shri Indore Sthapna Diwas Samaroh Samiti. For this, preparations are being made in Bada Rawala campus. There will be an All India Virat Kavi Sammelan along with felicitation. Varadaraj Mandloi and Madhavi Mandloi of the committee said that prayers and other rituals would be held at the Chhatris located in Champabagh and Daulatganj in the morning.

Pratibha Samman and All India Virat Kavi Sammelan will be held in evening. The chief guest will be Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and the special guest will be MLA Golu Shukla. Vineet Chauhan (Alwar), Ramesh Sharma (Chittorgarh), Gajendra Priyanshu (Barabanki), Dr Bhuvan Mohini (Indore) will recite poetry at the Kavi Sammelan. Well-known poets including Shambhu Shikhar (Delhi), Anil Choubey (Banaras), and Kalpana Shukla (Delhi) will recite their poems.

Revenue Campaign To Run Till March 10

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now revenue campaign will be run in the district till March 10 to resolve pending revenue cases. On the instructions of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, the Revenue Campaign has been extended till March 10 so that maximum cases of farmers can be resolved.

Under this campaign, maximum number of issues related to name transfer, division, demarcation, record correction and map correction will be resolved. In order to monitor resolution of cases daily at the district and tehsil level, a target was set to resolve pending cases which had crossed the time limit in the Revenue Campaign.

Earlier, the last date of the campaign was February 29. Collector Asheesh Singh instructed all revenue officers to make special efforts during this period to resolve map updates, e-KYC and other revenue issues quickly.