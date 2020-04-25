Indore: 3 more nurses test positive for coronavirus

Indore: Three more male nurses of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital were tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday. These nurses were placed at MRTB Hospital's COVID-19 ward and were on quarantine for last few days.

With these, about 16 medicos have been infected till date, including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

According to sources, “These nurses were duty-bound at the COVID-19 ward till April 14-15 and were kept in quarantine at Hotel Kalinga. All of them were shifted to MRTB Hospital for treatment and their condition is stated to be stable.”

Two doctors of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and seven nurses have tested COVID-19 positive while two are suspected.

Similarly, five doctors of private hospitals, including two from Shalby Hospital, one at Choithram Hospital and three were independent practitioners who were found positive.

Unfortunately, two of the doctors, including Dr Shatrughna Panjwani and Dr Omprakash Chouhan succumbed to the disease during treatment.

However, one male nurse of MY Hospital and three doctors of private hospitals were discharged from the hospitals after they were cured.

Colleague sent one nurse home by sharing false information

According to sources, samples of three nurses were taken about 8-10 days ago and their reports were pending till Friday night. However, one of the nurses was sent home from quarantine centre by one of his colleague by sharing false information that his samples tested negative on April 21.

It was shocking for the nurse when he learnt about his positive status after which he was shifted to MRTB Hospital. He was living with his wife, children and mother in-law since April 21.