Indore: 2nd Year BBA Student Hangs Self | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old student of BBA committed suicide by hanging at his place in the MIG police station area on Monday. The reason behind his extreme step is yet not known. He was living with his three friends on rent for studies. He was alone when he took this extreme step, when one of his roommates returned to the place, the door was locked from the inside, he looked from the window and found him hanging.

The deceased was identified as Ritesh Patil, a resident of Harda district and was staying on rent in Shivshakti Nagar. He was a second-year BBA student. His other three roommates had gone towards LIG Square and one of them returned and found him hanging. The police began a probe into the case.

Man hangs self after asking son to take care

A 45-year-old man committed suicide by hanging at his place in Malharganj police station late on Monday night. Earlier in the day, he told his elder son to take care of the family and hanged himself in an inebriated condition. The reason behind his extreme step could not be established yet.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Mohammad Aslam, a resident of Malhar Paltan. He worked in a repair shop. The deceased’s elder son Asif said that Aslam was addicted to liquor and told him earlier in the day to stay well. When he returned after finishing his work, he found him hanging. The police initiated an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Class 7 student accidentally hangs self while playing

A 12-year-old boy who was studying in class 7 hanged himself accidentally while playing with a gamcha (scarf) at his place in Sadar Bazar police station area on Monday. He was playing with his three-year-old brother and wrapped a gamcha around his neck and accidentally hanged himself.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Imran son of Mustafa, a resident of Shastri Colony. He was playing with his younger brother in a room and his mother had gone to sleep in another room. He told his mother that he would wake her up while going for coaching. When her mother woke up, she found him hanging. His father worked in Sarafa Market and had gone for work. The police began a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.