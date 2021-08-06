Indore: 2nd dose of Covid vaccine at 85 centers today

Indore: The Second dose of Covishield and Covaxin will be administered in the entire district on Saturday. A total of 32,000 vaccinations will be given to the eligible persons on the basis of pre-slot booking. As many as 85 centres have been set up in the entire district.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the vaccination will be done on pre-slot booking. People requiring second doze of vaccine should book slots online and take the jabs on centre allocated to them.

“In the absence of online pre-slot booking, the facility of vaccination will be available to the citizens visiting the center by registering on-site at the center through tokens,” she said.