Indore: 26th National Conference Of Pediatric Infectious Diseases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch returned an amount of Rs 9.26 crore to the online fraud victims in 10 months of this year. This recovery was only Rs 4.32 crore last year.

On the complaints of online fraud received through various places like cyber helpline, citizen cop, NCRP portal etc., the Fraud Investigation Cell of city crime branch is continuously working to get the money of the applicants back from the fraudster by taking action against the cybercriminals.

Rs 1.37 crore was returned to the complainants of online fraud, in 2021, while after Police Commissionerate came in force, Rs 3.92 crore were returned in the year 2022, which increased to Rs 4.32 crore in 2023. In just 10 months of the year 2024 (January to October), more than Rs 9.26 crore was safely returned to the online fraud victims and lakhs of people have been made aware through campaigns like Cyber athshala to protect the people from online fraud and this campaign is continuing.

The officials said that in case of any online fraud, people should immediately lodge a complaint to the cyber helpline (704912-4445) operated by the city crime branch, 1930/NCRP portal, etc.