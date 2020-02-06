Indore: 2.5K+ cases disposed in family court last year

Indore: Over 4250 cases were filed in the Family Court last year and of them over 2500 cases were disposed, even though there are only three judges, said court sources, adding that over 4500 cases are pending.

Court officials said that over the years number of cases being filed in the Family Court is increasing. “At present anywhere between 15 to 20 cases are being filed every day,” a court official said.

Non-appearance by the parties is a major problem as a result of which things get delayed. Sometimes the cases themselves are very complicated and it takes a lot of time to sort them out, officials said.