Indore: 2.5K+ cases disposed in family court last year

Indore: Over 4250 cases were filed in the Family Court last year and of them over 2500 cases were disposed, even though there are only three judges, said court sources, adding that over 4500 cases are pending.
Court officials said that over the years number of cases being filed in the Family Court is increasing. “At present anywhere between 15 to 20 cases are being filed every day,” a court official said.
Non-appearance by the parties is a major problem as a result of which things get delayed. Sometimes the cases themselves are very complicated and it takes a lot of time to sort them out, officials said.
Sometimes, the couples who file cases take them back even without a single hearing as they decide to give their marriage another go, rather than go through the entire court process.
Lok Adalat on February 8
The first Lok Adalat of the year would be held February 8. Court officials said that this year they have decided to keep toffees and chips for the children who accompany their parents at the cases, as they often get cranky due to the long wait at the court. The chips and toffees will go a long way in pacifying the kids and they will keep quiet. It has also been decided that couples who reconcile their differences will be given roses.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)