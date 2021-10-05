Indore: 23 more test dengue positive; every 5th sample found positive in past 15 days

Indore: After a break of two days, the deadly dengue scourge has once again spread its tentacles across the city as 23 more patients tested positive on Monday. With this, the total number of dengue patients in the city has reached 489, so far.

The worsening condition due to the vector-borne disease in the city was evident as every fifth sample sent for testing to PC Sethi Hospital and MGM Medical College were found positive. A total of 1,561 samples were sent to these labs in the past 15 days out of which 314 samples tested positive. Similarly, every fourth sample sent for testing to a private lab in the city has tested positive.

As many as 937 samples were sent for testing to a private laboratory in the past 15 days out of which over 246 have tested positive. The number of patients in private hospitals has also been increasing as most of the hospitals are filled, while a large number of patients is getting treatment at home.

‘Rigorous anti-larvae checks’

"As many as 23 samples have tested positive, out of which 12 are males and 11 are females, including five children. Till date, as many as 489 patients have been found positive, including 280 males and 209 females. We’ve been continuously running an anti-dengue larvae drive in the city and have checked over 435 premises, out of which larvae were found at 11 places," said Daulat Patel, district malaria officer.

Chhappan Dukan anti-larvae drive

The health department and Indore Municipal Corporation officials ran an anti-larvae drive in the Chhappan Dukan area and checked the shops for larvae and waterlogging. The teams also inspected the facilities at Dolphin Hospital for larvae. However, no larvae were found there, but IMC fined a sweet shop for unhygienic conditions

