Indore: 22 arrested with liquor worth Rs 40,000

In all 22 persons were arrested by police and liquor worth over Rs 40,000 seized from them when they were illegally bringing liquor from Pithampur to Indore on Saturday. The police also seized nine two-wheelers and two two-wheelers from them.

DIG Harinarayan Chari Mishra had received information that people were purchasing liquor from Dhar, where liquor shops have opened and bringing it to Indore. Police teams were deployed at entry points of the Dhar district and checking was started.

They stopped two persons coming in a car from Rau and found a box containing quarters of English liquor. Similarly in another car with two persons, they recovered a box of liquor and five bottles beer. A car owned by three residents of Singapore Township was checked and English liquor seized. Another car with three persons carrying liquor was seized on Khandwa Road. Three persons from Mhow Gaon, three persons from Juni Indore, two persons from Gawali Palasia, two from Vishwakarma Nagar were also arrested with English liquor. Two two-wheeler riders from Mhow were arrested with liquor.