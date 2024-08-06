 Indore: 2 More Test Positive For Covid-19; 60-Year-Old Woman Admitted To Hospital After Struggling To Breathe
Samples sent to AIIMS-Bhopal for genome sequencing.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Indore on Monday. The new cases include a man and a woman, taking the tally of total cases reported since July 1 to seven.

However, five of the patients have recovered and were discharged from the hospital. One of the two new patients is being treated under home isolation, while the other is admitted to the hospital.

The number of active cases in the city is two on Tuesday.

According to district epidemiologist Dr. Anshul Mishra, a 44-year-old man, resident of Khandwa Road, and a 60-year-old female of Vaishali Nagar were found positive on Monday.

Samples sent to AIIMS-Bhopal

“The man had gone through testing in a private laboratory after getting symptoms, while the woman was found positive during treatment at Vishesh Jupiter Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital after she suffered problems breathing, but her condition is said to be stable,” Dr. Mishra added.

“Samples of these patients have been sent for genome sequencing to AIIMS, Bhopal, to learn about the strain of virus prevalent in the city,” she added.

The team of the health department has also contacted the family members of these patients to learn about their health status and provide them with assistance for the same.

