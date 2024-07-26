Indore: 19 Including 5 Women, Child Hurt In Bus-Truck Collision | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At least 19 passengers including five women and a child got injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck coming from the wrong side on Dhar Road on Thursday evening. Four of the passengers got critically injured and they were undergoing treatment in a city hospital. The police have seized the truck and began a search for the errant driver.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Indramani Patel informed Free Press that the incident took place near Jawahar Tekri on Dhar Road around 4 pm. The bus which runs between Ratlam and Indore was reaching the city when the driver lost control after seeing a truck coming from the opposite side and the two vehicles collided.

19 passengers received injury in the accident. According to Patel, preliminary investigation revealed that the truck was being driven on the wrong side due to which the accident happened. However, a case has been registered and further investigation is on to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened. An eyewitness informed the police that the front portion of the bus got badly damaged in the accident.

19 people including a child and five women from Ratlam, Dhar, Betma and other places got injured in the accident. Their statements are being recorded by the police to know further. It is said that CMHO BS Saitya also reached the district hospital where the injured passengers were taken for first aid treatment.

What injured people said

Abhishek Patidar, a resident of Badnawar informed media persons that he was reaching the city to appear in a pharmacy examination. He received injury on his nose after the bus and truck collision. Ajay Kumar said that he was reaching the city from Agar and got injured. The people had taken out the injured passengers from the bus after the accident. Suresh Solanki informed media persons that he was reaching the city from Betma for some work. He said that the speed of the truck and bus was high. One Naman informed that his mother is a teacher in a government school and she was travelling to the city when the accident happened and she got injured.

"A total of 18 people reached the hospital after the accident. Four of them received fractures in their legs. All of them were referred to MY Hospital."

-Dr GL Sodhi, Civil Surgeon, district hospital