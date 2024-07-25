Indore: 6 Child Labourers Rescued From Pharma Factory

A team from the child labour eradication campaign rescue six children from Samkem Pharmaceutical Factory during a joint operation on Wednesday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the child labour eradication campaign rescued six children from Samkem Pharmaceutical Factory, under the jurisdiction of Rau police station, on Wednesday. The rescued children included four girls and two boys, aged 16 to 17 years, all from nearby remote areas. During a gentle questioning, the children said, "We were engaged in packing ORS powder in the factory and received payment based on the tasks given."

Their salary ranged from Rs 3,500 to Rs 6,000 per month. The children are asked to appear before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) within three days for further counselling with their family members. The rescue operation was conducted jointly by the Labour Department, the AAS organisation, Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation team, the Special Juvenile Police Unit and the Rau Police. The Labour Department has initiated legal action against the factory employer under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

Old Medical College Buillding To Be Renovated: Collector Asheesh Singh

Collector Asheesh Singh inspected King Edward Medical College building Our Staff Reporter Indore The historic building of King Edward Medical College, which is known as old medical college would be renovated. Subsequently its reuse would be decided. Collector Asheesh Singh informed about it after completing inspection of over 200-year old historic building on Wednesday.

Collector Singh reached there along with an architect. The building was built during the British Era. This is the best example of unique architecture. It is stated that there are only 3 buildings of this kind. Collector Singh said that, talks would be initiated with MGM Medical College for conservation of the building.

Its renovation would be carried out through CSR Fund. First renovation estimation would be prepared, and then an agency for getting the CRS fund would be explored. Thereafter the work would begin. We would try to maintain its original structure. At last its use would be decided.