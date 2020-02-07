Indore: 1.75 lakh people face blackout as fire breaks out at Jaitpura grid

Indore: Nearly 1.75 lakh people had to face blackout as a major fire broke out in a Jaitpura grid of Electricity Transmission Company on Friday morning.

The fire broke out in 220 KV grid after a blast, which caused panic among residents in nearby localities even as black smoke emanated and spread around. The flames destroyed two transformers and damaged other materials.

Electricity supply was disrupted in more than 20 villages of Dharampuri-Sanwer region and in north division of the city. The team of engineers of the power distribution and transmission company restored the supply through alternative arrangements but people may have to face power outage till damaged transformers are replaced.