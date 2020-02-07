Indore: 1.75 lakh people face blackout as fire breaks out at Jaitpura grid

Indore: Nearly 1.75 lakh people had to face blackout as a major fire broke out in a Jaitpura grid of Electricity Transmission Company on Friday morning.
The fire broke out in 220 KV grid after a blast, which caused panic among residents in nearby localities even as black smoke emanated and spread around. The flames destroyed two transformers and damaged other materials.
Electricity supply was disrupted in more than 20 villages of Dharampuri-Sanwer region and in north division of the city. The team of engineers of the power distribution and transmission company restored the supply through alternative arrangements but people may have to face power outage till damaged transformers are replaced.
Sources said sparks in a small current transformer at Jaitpura grid led to explosion, which caused major fire at about 9 am. The fire engulfed two big transformers connected to it. It spread rapidly due to oil filled in the transformers. About half-an-hour later, the fire brigade reached the spot. It took five hours for fire fighters to completely douse the flames.
The worst affected were Rampur, Tarana, Deoria, Aswaya, Hatunia, Baralai and 20 surrounding villages. The Sanwer Road area in the city including Aurobindo Hospital, Jaitpura Industrial Area and Sukhaliya were also affected.
Probe ordered
Energy minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar has ordered a probe into the fire incident. He has directed officials to find out the cause and source of fire. Last year too, a major fire had occurred in a transformer in Pologround area, which disrupted power supply in many parts of the city. Sources said minister wants to establish the reason behind fire incidents in transformers so that preventive measures can be taken.
First supply of city areas resumed
The grid in which fire broke out is owned by the transmission company. The transmission company supplies power to the Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company (west discom) which distributes it to consumers through its lines.
As the news of the fire was broke out, the west discom distribution company officials along with the team of engineers of transmission company reached the site and started relief operations.
West discom managing director Vikas Narwal, chief general manager Santosh Tagore and transmission company chief engineer Atul Joshi reached the spot. A team of 50 engineers was deployed to make alternative arrangements for power supply to affected areas. The supply was first restored at SAIMS Hospital. Then the load of the urban areas was shifted to other lines and grids.
The company first restored power supply in domestic supply lines in rural areas. The supply of agricultural connections in the entire region is shut. Supply is expected to get normal by Sunday.
Supply was restored to most parts of city and rural areas by 6 pm. By Saturday evening, transmission company will be in a position to normalise supply by completing the work of burnt grid. Till then, consumers of affected areas may face problem of load fluctuation
-Vikas Narwal, west discom managing director
