Indore: 15-year-old boy stabbed to death by dance teacher

Indore: A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a youth late on Thursday night. The accused could not be arrested till filing of the report.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said that the deceased has been identified as Sujal Yadav, a resident of Triveni Nagar area of the city. Preliminary investigation revealed that Sujal had an argument with the accused named Raja over some issue. The argument escalated and the accused stabbed Sujal in his abdomen and fled the scene. Sujal was rushed to the hospital by the local residents but he could not be saved.

Tripathi said that the accused Raja is a dance tutor, and police are searching for him. Tripathi said the victim's family members are unaware of what triggered the incident, and it will only become clear after the accused is arrested.