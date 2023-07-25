Indore: 13.17 Lakh Vehicles To Be Fitted With HSRP In District |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the orders of the Transport Department to install High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) in vehicles before April 2019, the vehicle dealers of Indore will have to put the registration plates on over 13.17 lakh vehicles in the district.

There are over 50 lakh vehicles pending for installation of HSRP in the state out of which highest number of vehicles are in Indore. According to Transport Department officials, now, it is mandatory to install high security registration plates in all the vehicles of the state.

"Number plates are to be installed in about 50 lakh vehicles in the state before April 1, 2019. The work of installing number plates has been entrusted to the vehicle dealers. For this, the vehicle owner will have to go to his dealer and get the number plate installed by paying the fixed fee," RTO Pradeep Sharma said.

The work of installing HSRPs in the state started in January 2012 and the work was given to Link Utsav Private Limited with a contract of 15 years. However, the department had canceled the contract in 2014 after several complaints about the company surfaced.

After this, the work of installing the number plates was stopped and a litigation was filed in the court. From April 1, 2019, the work of installing number plates was handed over to the dealers and is being followed now as well.

Officials added that the HSRP plate will have to be affixed only after seeing the chassis number and engine number of the vehicle. "After affixing the number plate, it will be mandatory for the dealer to update the number plate code and other information on the VAAHAN portal as well.

It will also be mandatory to paste the information about the fee for affixing the number plate in the showroom," they added.

Six Months Time For Government Vehicles

It has been made mandatory to install high security number plates in all government vehicles. The Transport Department has fixed a time of six months for the same. The department has been sending information to all the departments for the same.

